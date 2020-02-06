Hellmann's initiative to use 100% recycled plastic forms part of the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan

Unilever Canada president Gary Wade. (Credit: CNW Group/Hellmann's)

Hellmann’s Canada, a brand of British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company Unilever, has committed to using 100% recycled plastic for mayonnaise bottles and jars by March 2020.

The initiative will see the use of post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), which is claimed to have a lower carbon footprint, for Hellmann’s mayonnaise bottles and jars in Canada.

Packaging transformations expected to save one million kilograms of plastic in 2020

The move is expected to result in saving up to one million kg of virgin plastic in 2020, Hellmann’s noted.

Unilever Canada president Gary Wade said: “Canadians want to do what’s right, seeking out products and brands that prioritize the planet.

“By transitioning our bottles and jars to ones made with 100% recycled plastic, Hellmann’s is helping make sustainable choices more accessible, while continuing to deliver the great taste Canadians know and love.”

Hellmann’s pledge forms part of the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan, which aims to reduce by half its environmental impact by 2030 while promoting a more circular economy.

Earlier, Unilever committed to making all of its plastic packaging fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Hellmann’s said that the conversion to PCR plastic jars and bottles will result in slightly darker tint packaging compared to the previous packaging.

Additionally, the new Hellmann’s packaging will feature the How2Recycle label, providing the users with clear instructions on how to recycle correctly.

In November 2019, British online food order and delivery service Just Eat teamed up with Hellmann’s to reduce single-use plastic pollution across the takeaway sector.

As part of the plan, the team has launched a trial of Notpla’s seaweed sauce sachets in London. The trial facilitates Just Eat customers to have Hellmann’s sauces with zero plastic waste.

During the trial, a range of Hellmann’s ketchup, BBQ, tartare and garlic sauces were provided to around 65 Just Eat restaurant partners in the seaweed sachets.