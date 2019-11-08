The initiative will help Heineken UK to remove more than 500 tonnes of plastic per annum

Image: Heineken UK will avoid the use of plastic in all multi-pack cans by 2021. Photo: courtesy of Heineken UK Limited.

Heineken UK has unveiled plans to avoid the use of plastic in all multi-pack cans by 2021, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The brewing company has decided to eliminate plastic rings and shrink wrapping from its complete portfolio of beer and cider multi-pack cans.

The move will help Heineken to remove 517 tonnes of plastic from the supply chain per annum.

Heineken will replace plastic rings with cardboard topper for multi-packs

As part of a £22m investment, Heineken will replace plastic rings with a 100% plastic-free topper for multi-packs. The plastic-free topper is produced by using sustainably sourced cardboard.

The cardboard topper, which is 100% recyclable and compostable, provides easy grip to the shoppers.

According to the company, the new packaging has been designed to minimise the use of materials and reduce waste, in addition to removing plastic.

Expected to be available from April 2020, the new cardboard topper will be used across Heineken, Foster’s and Kronenbourg 1664 multi-pack cans.

The use of cardboard topper will also be expanded to the company’s multi-pack cans of other brands, including Strongbow, Bulmer’s and John Smith’s, by the end of 2021.

Heineken will use the investment to pilot the new technology at its Manchester, Tadcaster and Hereford sites. Initially, the company will pilot the technology at the Manchester brewery by the end of this year.

The aim of eliminating plastic rings from the UK is part of Heineken’s ‘Brewing a Better World’ strategy.

Heineken UK marketing director Cindy Tervoort said: “The effect of single-use plastic is having on our planet can’t be ignored. Creating an eco-friendly solution that eliminates plastic while still meeting the demands of our beer and cider drinkers has been a big focus in our business.

“Now, after years in development and huge investment, we’re extremely pleased to announce our recyclable and compostable topper innovation, a significant milestone in our journey to eliminate all single-use plastic.”

