Heineken UK is committed to avoid the use of plastic in all multi-pack cans by 2021

Heineken’s new innovative cardboard topper replaces plastic rings. (Credit: Heineken UK Limited)

Heineken UK is set to roll out its 100% plastic-free cardboard topper, called Green Grip, for multi-pack cans across the retail stores in the UK, despite the Covid-19 challenges.

The brewing company’s Green Grip cardboard topper will initially replace the plastic rings on Heineken, Foster’s and Kronenbourg 1664 multi-pack cans, ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The new topper has been designed to minimise the use of materials and reduce waste, in addition to removing plastic.

New topper to eliminate over 517 tonnes of plastic per annum

Heineken expects the shift from shrink wrapping to the new topper on consumer packs to eliminate over 517 tonnes of plastic per annum.

The latest move forms part of the company’s efforts to avoid the use of plastic in all multi-pack cans by 2021, as part of wider sustainability commitment.

Heineken UK marketing director Michael Gillane said: “This is a game changer – for so long, the plastic pack rings on cans of beer and cider have been rightly scrutinised. We have been working on a solution for several years – one that is durable, totally recyclable, and completely plastic free.

“This is a significant milestone in our journey, and we look forward to rolling the innovation out across the rest of our beer and cider portfolio in 2021.”

The 100% recyclable and compostable topper, which provide easy grip to the shoppers, is planned to be expanded to the Heineken’s multi-pack cans of entire beer and cider portfolio, including Strongbow, Bulmer’s and John Smith’s, by the end of 2021.

Green Grip line brewing & operations director Matt Callan said: “We continue to look at further options to eliminate single-use plastic, including in our logistics and distribution network as we remain committed to eliminating unnecessary plastic in our total supply chain.”

The firm, which has piloted the new packaging at Manchester brewery, plans to install the same equipment at its sites in Tadcaster and Hereford in March next year.