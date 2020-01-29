Schumacher intends to enhance the productivity of sheetfed offset operations at its Bavarian site

Schumacher Packaging has taken out a subscription contract with Heidelberger Druckmaschinen for its site in Forchheim (Credit: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG)

Heidelberger has secured a subscription contract from European packaging printer Schumacher Packaging.

The contract will enable Schumacher to improve the productivity of sheetfed offset operations at its Forchheim site in Bavaria.

With annual sales of around €650m, Schumacher has improved productivity and advanced technology in the corrugated and solid board packaging sector.

Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions chief digital officer professor Ulrich Hermann said: “This shows that our subscription portfolio is an appealing and competitive offer for major packaging customers, too.

“A growing number of customers are being won over by the collaborative nature of this offer, which aligns the interests of both contract partners.”

The subscription deal includes a Speedmaster XL 145-6+LX with fully integrated logistics

The subscription deal is comprised of Speedmaster XL 145-6+LX with fully integrated logistics, which is replacing a competitor’s press.

The deal also includes all consumables, vendor-managed inventory and comprehensive service package with wear parts and new functions such as remote maintenance and consulting services.

Claimed to be the first large-format press in Germany on a subscription, the press is expected to be operational in Forchheim by the end of this month.

Schumacher is planning to further expand its operations to better serve its customers. It has 30 sites in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, the UK, and the Netherlands.

Schumacher Packaging CEO Hendrik Schumacher said: “We opted for the subscription model because it shows Heidelberg is prepared to work with us to continuously ramp up the performance of our company as a whole over the coming years.

“We see this subscription agreement with Heidelberg as a partnership that offers a huge opportunity to shape our continued growth on an efficient basis.”

In November 2019, German firm Schumacher Packaging acquired UK-based packaging manufacturer Jaffabox.

Jaffabox, based in Birmingham, UK, is a family-managed manufacturer of packaging solutions from corrugated board.