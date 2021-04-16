Conference presentation on April 23 outlines opportunities offered by using artificial intelligence at print shops

At virtual.drupa 2021, Heidelberg is showcasing the fully automated end-to-end production process – from pdf to neatly stacked folded sheets. (Credit: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is showcasing its portfolio of solutions for autonomous printing at virtual.drupa 2021, which is taking place on April 20 – 23 and is being organized by Messe Düsseldorf.

In the Exhibition Space, for instance, the company is giving presentations about product innovations in the commercial, label, and packaging segments. One highlight is the enhanced Push to Stop concept for autonomous printing with end-to-end solutions, which takes the Smart Print Shop to a whole new level. Heidelberg is demonstrating completely automated offset production – from job acceptance all the way through to postpress, including fully automatic plate logistics. This enables commercial and packaging printers to further boost their productivity in the extremely popular 70 x 100 format.

On April 23, Heidelberg will be showing visitors to the virtual.drupa Conference Area the possible ways for print shops to become far more efficient by using artificial intelligence.

Individual discussions on various topics can be arranged with Heidelberg experts in the Networking Plaza. Messe Düsseldorf’s Matchmaking Tool helps bring together the ideal dialog partners based on profile, preferences, and interests.

“Despite being a virtual event this year, drupa remains an important meeting point for our industry. We are impressed by the concept and are looking forward to making a lot of new contacts, and also to seeing both new and familiar faces,” says Ludwig Allgoewer, Head of Global Sales and Marketing at Heidelberg. “virtual.drupa is just one of a number of customer events this year. In March, we started the HD4YOU digital webinar series. In June, we are taking part in the China Print trade show in Beijing and accompanying this with a digital customer event in Europe. And following the summer break, there will be another Innovation Week at the Wiesloch-Walldorf site, which our customers will hopefully be able to attend in person this time round,” he adds.

Source: Company Press Release