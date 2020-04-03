Dr. Frank Schaum (54) has headed the Label division (Gallus) of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) in Sankt Gallen (Switzerland) since the beginning of March 2020. He succeeds Christof Naier, who left the company at his own request

Dr. Frank Schaum (54) has headed the Label division (Gallus) of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) in Sankt Gallen (Switzerland) since the beginning of March 2020 (Credit: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG)

Frank Schaum studied mechanical engineering at the University of Kaiserslautern and received his doctorate at the Technical University in Darmstadt in Germany. He started his professional career at Heidelberg in 1992 as a product developer. His professional career was characterized by different management functions within the Heidelberg Group. Between 2014 and 2018, he was responsible for the postpress division, among other things. All of the company’s activities relating to sheet punching, folding box gluing, inspection systems for folding boxes, as well as folding and cutting are bundled in one organization. Most recently, he worked for the Heidelberg Group in corporate development. At the beginning of March this year, he took over responsibility for the Label division, which is reflected in the Gallus brand.

“It is my goal to evolve the brand “Gallus” with its products and services in the growing market of label business. In doing so, we consistently will continue to pursue our way of digitization and we will provide our customers with sustainable support in the development of their individual business models”, explains Frank Schaum. “We stand by our customers during the current crisis and we will do everything possible thus they can continue operating successfully in their markets.”

Gallus with production facilities in Switzerland and Germany, is a leading company in the development, production of conventional and digital narrow-web , reel-fed presses designed for the label and packaging business. The machine portfolio is augmented by a broad range of screen printing plates (Gallus Screeny), globally decentralised service operations, and a broad offering of printing accessories and replacement parts. Products and services of the Gallus brand are distributed through the global Heidelberg Sales and Service network. The comprehensive portfolio also includes consulting services provided by label experts in all relevant printing and process engineering tasks. Gallus employs around 273 people, of whom 163 are based in Switzerland, where the company has its headquarters in St. Gallen.

Source: Company Press Release