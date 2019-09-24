The Gallus Labelfire is designed for digital production of narrow web products, especially self-adhesive labels

Image: The new modular Digital Printbar is an inkjet printing unit designed specifically for digital insetting of highly opaque, digital white. Photo: courtesy of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Gallus, a Heidelberg Group Company, shows the whole range of possibilities for digital and conventional label printing and converting. The hybrid label press Gallus Labelfire combines industrial inkjet printing with conventional label printing at printing speeds up to 70 m/min and further shows a range of digital finishing possibilities with the integrated Digital Embellishment Unit (DEU) at Labelexpo.

The “Your Smoothie” campaign explains to visitors how full Variable Data Printing is working. On the Gallus Labelmaster visitors can see the newly launched Digital Printbar for digitally printed opaque white as well as a new rotary, quick-change die-cutting unit and further optimized features for conventional narrow web printing.

Having the motto “Powered by Your Trust” in mind Gallus and Heidelberg show live at Labelexpo Europe 2019 in hall 5, stand B28/C31 two Gallus Labelmaster presses, the Gallus Labelfire and the Gallus Smartfire.

The Gallus Labelfire is designed for digital production of narrow web products, especially self-adhesive labels. In 2018, AWA Alexander Watson Associates estimates the global pressure-sensitive label market grew by about 5%. Interest in digital printing, in addition to analog and hybrid print solutions, is one of the market drivers in this regard, according to the AWA Global PSL Market Study 2019.

The Gallus Labelfire, a hybrid label printing press, combines the flexibility of digital printing with the advantages of conventional printing and converting. The shown machine demonstrates a range of finishing possibilities – flexo printing and cold foil embossing combined with digital finishing with the Digital Embellishment Unit (DEU). If integrated inline, as shown during Labelexpo 2019, the digital finishing technology of the DEU creates tactile relief effects and matt or gloss spot coatings in various thicknesses digitally. The advantages: shorter set-up times, minimized cleaning and no costs for additional tools. Moreover, inkjet low migration inks for the Digital Printing Unit (DPU) of the Gallus Labelfire, Heidelberg Saphira Digital inks, were introduced.

The “Your Smoothie” label explains to Labelexpo visitors what the very best of full variable data printing (fullVDP) with the Gallus Labelfire looks like. The possibilities of the Gallus Labelfire’s digital unit combined with the fully variable data printing option meet rising demand in this regard. Industrial variable data printing (iVDP) is no problem either with the Gallus Labelfire.

Gallus unveils the new Digital Printbar at Labelexpo Europe 2019, an inkjet printing unit designed specifically for digital insetting of highly opaque, digital white. With a printing width of 430 mm (17”), the new, shiftable Digital Printbar benefits from inkjet-based digital print technology and achieves a very high opacity similar to screen printing. Depending on the job requirements, this unit can be a highly cost-efficient alternative to conventional printing processes.

Change die-cutting formats in less than one minute: Gallus is premiering its new Rotary Die-Cut Unit Quick (RDC Quick) at Labelexpo, live demonstrated at the Gallus Labelmaster. The new solution is a rotary front-loading die-cutting unit which supports fast format changes – enabling the fastest ever change of die-cutting format in the company’s history. In addition, the labels printed live by the Labelmaster present further possibilities to add value to narrow web products like die-cutting at any position.

As an integral part of the digitization campaign, the Gallus Smartfire digital label printing press is also shown live at Labelexpo. Ideal for short runs that are constantly changing, this press is a cost-effective, professional solution for anyone who is looking to move into digital label printing.

In addition to discovering the latest wide-ranging possibilities of digital printing and embellishing, visitors to the Gallus stand at Labelexpo Europe 2019 (hall 5, stand B28/C31) will see what Gallus machine systems can do at all levels – whether digital-only, hybrid, or conventional. The latest Screeny printing plates used with the Gallus Rotascreen system solution and the Phoenix UV LED direct imagesetter from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen complete the presentation at Labelexpo Europe 2019.

Source: Company Press Release