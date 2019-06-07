As part of its digital transformation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (Heidelberg) is systematically expanding its digital business models. As part of this strategy, the company has acquired software start-up Crispy Mountain, which offers Keyline, a cloud-based management platform for print businesses.

Image: Heidelberg acquires Crispy Mountain. Photo: courtesy of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

The aim is to work with Crispy Mountain to expand the Heidelberg “HEI.OS” platform as a new industry platform for the printing industry. Among other things, printing companies will be able to obtain a large number of applications from an App Store. By connecting the existing Heidelberg software solutions around Prinect, the Heidelberg ID and the Heidelberg Assistant, the number of customers is set to grow rapidly.

The platform is to be open to all manufacturers in the printing industry. This is intended to give print shops easier access to comprehensive services at the lowest possible administrative burden. Third-party suppliers will be able to create tailor-made offers for printing companies via the platform.

“For Heidelberg, the acquisition of Crispy Mountain is a further step in the rapid ex-pansion of cloud based digital applications that are billed on a usage basis,” said Prof. Dr. Ulrich Hermann, Member of the Management Board of Lifecycle Solutions and Chief Digital Officer at Heidelberg. “With Crispy Mountain’s qualified team and innovative solutions, we are accelerating our developments around our new industry platform HEI.OS.”

Keyline has already been launched on the market as a future-oriented management information system (MIS) for the printing industry, designed exclusively for operation in the cloud and for further development towards ecosystems. Using web-based and mobile technologies, the application depicts all stages of the value chain of digital and offset print businesses. This enables printing companies to calculate and produce significantly faster and more reliably, while reducing costs and minimizing errors. The application is now to be expanded with all necessary functions for the three market segments Commercial, Label and Packaging.

Heidelberg is already gradually converting the sale of individual software licenses to a usage-oriented subscription offering. The company is thus realigning its traditional software business to cloud technology and its usage-oriented value creation. Jürgen Grimm, Head of Global Software Business at Heidelberg: “This is the first time that Heidelberg has offered its customers all Prinect modules on a subscription basis as Software-as-a-Service since their market launch a year ago and with great success. Crispy Mountain strengthens our team with key competencies in cloud technology and development processes, enabling us not only to deliver an innovative cloud-based and proven MIS application, but also to secure our ambitious business plan on the road to the digital industry platform.”

Source: Company Press Release