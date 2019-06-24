Health Canada has proposed new regulations to strengthen the requirements for labelling and packaging of vaping products.

Image: Health Canada has proposed new regulations on labeling and packaging of vaping products. Photo: courtesy of haiberliu from Pixabay.

Canada Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor has launched public consultations on proposed regulations, which will help set new and update requirements for the labelling and containers of vaping products.

Under proposed Vaping Products Labelling and Packaging Regulations, the vaping substances must be labelled with a list of ingredients.

The vaping products with nicotine should display a standardised nicotine concentration statement and health warning about the addictiveness of nicotine.

The proposed regulations, which will mandate child-resistant containers and toxicity warning, will help protect the health and safety of Canadians by increasing awareness of the health hazards of nicotine.

Health Canada’s new proposed regulations will help create consistency amongst vaping product labels and packages, allowing adults to easily understand their contents.

The regulations will also assist in the safe storage of vaping products and protect children from accidentally ingesting vaping liquid, as well as offers clear information on what to do in the event of a poisoning.

Health Canada said that the consultation will be carried out until 5 September and is a significant step forward in protecting Canadians from the hazards of nicotine in vaping products

Taylor said: “The Government of Canada is deeply concerned about the trend of youth vaping, which threatens Canada’s hard-earned gains in tobacco control. Today, I’m happy to announce that we’re moving forward with planned action, based on science, to further mandate the way vaping products are labelled and packaged.

“As part of Canada’s Tobacco Strategy, we are looking at innovative ways to help reduce nicotine addiction and the harms associated with it.”

The Tobacco and Vaping Products Act and the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act are the authorities of the proposed regulations.

For the restriction of youth vaping, Health Canada has also launched a public education campaign to create awareness of the risks associated with vaping products and consulted on proposed regulatory measures to minimise vaping product advertising.