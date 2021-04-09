With over 16,000 square feet of space, the Facility features a large warehouse with multi-level inventory racking, fully-equipped and functioning production and packaging rooms, and modern, fully-furnished boardroom, laboratory, and offices

Havn Life completes acquisition of strategic manufacturing and packaging facility for its retail division. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the “Company” or “Havn Life”), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural healthcare products, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated January 26, 2021, that it has completed the acquisition of GCO Packaging and Manufacturing Ltd. (“GCO”), acquiring 100% of the outstanding shares of GCO (the “Acquisition”) in exchange for an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares of Havn Life (the “Consideration Shares”).

GCO operates a large-scale manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility (“Facility”).

The Acquisition is expected to enhance three key elements to Havn Life’s retail strategy:

Facilitate expanded product portfolio with strong revenue generation potential;

Expand ability to enter new Natural Health Product (“NHP”) categories; and

Reduce third party manufacturing burden.

Havn Life CEO, Tim Moore, noted, “Acquisition of this Facility represents a pivotal step forward for us, as we ramp up production of the seven natural health products we’re launching this spring in retailers such as Nesters Market. Our team continues to work towards formulating and developing new and innovative products to bring to market. Looking to the future, it will also enable us to produce a range of new products, from functional teas to other natural health product formulations.”

With over 16,000 square feet of space, the Facility features a large warehouse with multi-level inventory racking, fully-equipped and functioning production and packaging rooms, and modern, fully-furnished boardroom, laboratory, and offices. The Facility currently holds USDA Organic, Canadian Organic, and Kosher certifications, and includes a large loading area for ease of delivery-vehicle access. The 2.11-acre freestanding Facility is strategically located in the lower mainland near several key transportation hubs, providing an excellent access point for the distribution of Havn Life’s forthcoming retail product line.

The Company notes that 1,214,954 of the Consideration Shares will be issued to a creditor of GCO in connection with the settlement of certain outstanding indebtedness (the “Debt Settlement Shares”). The Debt Settlement Shares are subject to resale restrictions which, in respect of one-half (1/2) of such Debt Settlement Shares, expire in four (4) months, and which, in respect of the remaining Debt Settlement Shares, expire in five (5) months.

Release and delivery of the Consideration Shares to the Vendors are subject to the terms and conditions contained in the share purchase agreement between the Company and the Vendors, including an escrow arrangement whereby one-sixth (1/6) of such Consideration Shares will be released to the Vendors every three (3) months following closing, commencing three months from the closing date.

The completion of the Acquisition triggered the vesting of an aggregate of 9,000,000 outstanding performance warrants, all of which have been exercised, resulting in the issuance of 9,000,000 common shares of the Company to the holders thereof (the “Performance Warrant Shares”). One-half of the Performance Warrant Shares are subject to resale restrictions which, in respect of 50% of such Performance Warrant Shares, expire in 45 days, and which, in respect of the remaining 50% of such Performance Warrant Shares, expire in 90 days.

Source: Company Press Release