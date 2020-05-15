The new services will help access a combination of conceptual design, prototypes, and implementation guidance from a single source

Harpak-ULMA has introduced new packaging design and prototyping services. (Credit: Jens P. Raak from Pixabay)

Harpak-ULMA has introduced a new suite of packaging design and prototyping services to support producers quickly develop and operationalise advanced packaging concepts.

The company’s new services will allow marketing and packaging engineering teams to access a combination of conceptual design, prototypes, and implementation guidance from a single source.

Harpak-ULMA’s new services will help design photo-realistic 2D/3D renderings with branding and graphics

Harpak-ULMA’s services will help marketers and engineers to readily visualise and assess multiple designs by designing photo-realistic 2D/3D renderings with branding and graphics, as well as the quick iteration of cost-effective prototypes.

The company’s new agile-based approach allows producer teams to streamline the delivery of tangible, realistic, production-ready concepts to their customers.

Harpak-ULMA tray seal product manager Carlo Bergonzi said: “A common facet that we see design teams overlook is the effect of packaging geometry on tray rigidity and feel, as well as consistent material thickness.”

The agile development concepts will be used by the package design consulting service launched by the company.

The facilitation of a more collaborative process between production engineering and marketing during the design phase will help optimise prototyping and implementation time and cost, as well as enhance design innovation, said the company.

Harpak-ULMA’s iterative design process applies deep knowledge of equipment capabilities and digital prototyping techniques such as CAD and 3D Printing to facilitate rapid assessments of functionally pragmatic packaging design features and graphic-intensive printing options.

Harpak-ULMA CEO Kevin Roach said: “Formalizing our capabilities into a one-stop service offering designed to help producers bring new concepts to market faster, at less cost, is consistent with our emphasis on driving innovation in this market space.

“While producers have options available to them already, we believe we are uniquely suited to help them incorporate functional design aspects upfront while avoiding the time and expense of innovative concepts incompatible with production capabilities or expectations.”

Harpak-ULMA, the North American arm of ULMA Packaging, offers smart and connected packaging systems using Rockwell Automation’s controls and information platforms.

In March, Harpak-ULMA launched an automated tote management system for food producers. The Tote systems make use of plastic or cardboard manufactured reusable containers to transfer products, in order to accommodate a broad range of products and primary packaging types.