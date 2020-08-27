The sustainable trays are suitable for a range of food products, including cheese, fresh or processed meat, ready-made products, frozen foods, snacks, salads and fruits

Harpak-Ulma has introduced PaperSeal food packaging system. (Credit: Business Wire)

Harpak-Ulma, the North American arm of Ulma, has officially introduced a new PaperSeal sustainable food packaging system.

The company has designed an advanced PaperSeal packaging technology, as part of its efforts to promote green packaging alternatives across the food industry.

Harpak-Ulma is said to distribute G. Mondini’s new line of PaperSeal trays as a sustainable alternative to plastic trays.

Mondini had worked with Graphic Packaging International to develop an advanced packaging line, which was launched in North American markets in February this year and in Europe in May 2019.

Designed to stack flat for logistics and inventory, the hermetically sealed trays offer a shelf life of up to 28 days based on the product.

The advanced trays are suitable for a range of food products such as cheese, fresh or processed meat, ready-made products, frozen foods, snacks, salads and fruits.

Renewable fibre sourced from sustainably-managed forests has been used to produce new trays, which are available in multiple designs for retail presentation.

Each tray is produced 80-90% paperboard and 10-20% film, enabling to reduce plastic use and minimise base tray waste to 2%.

The tray film liner can be easily detached from the paperboard after use, helping to easily recycle the paperboard portion.

The one-piece flange design of the tray enables automated paperboard de-nesting, as well as helps to strengthen the sealing surface.

Harpak-Ulma Tray Seal product manager Carlo Bergonzi said: “PaperSeal’s design works easily in existing denesters and conveyors – we know, we’ve tested it. Put a new set of tooling in your Tray sealer and you’re ready to go.

“It’s extremely adaptable to your existing equipment and no more expensive to produce than plastic trays. Also, PaperSeal trays are formed with pre-cut film – there’s no flop or film hanging over the tray – it’s a very clean look that also reduces film waste.”

In May this year, Harpak-Ulma introduced a new suite of packaging design and prototyping services to support producers quickly develop and operationalise advanced packaging concepts.