IncuBev helps brand owners to accelerate the pre-commercial activities including product development, package conceptualisation, prototyping, consumer testing activation and concept validation

Haney, Symrise, PTI and Califormulations launch IncuBev beverage solution. (Credit: Haney, Inc.)

US-based packaging company Haney has collaborated with three beverage commercialisation companies to launch IncuBev, a turnkey go-to-market solution for beverage brands.

The three companies include Symrise, a provider of fragrances, flavours, food, nutrition solutions and cosmetic ingredients, PTI, a sustainable plastic packaging company, and Califormulations, a provider of food and beverage product development formulas.

Haney said that IncuBev will support the brand owners to accelerate the pre-commercial activities that include product development, package conceptualisation, prototyping, and consumer testing activation as well as concept validation.

Haney said: “All four companies have experienced the challenges beverage brands encounter when trying to successfully navigate the choppy go-to-market waters.

“Not having the resources of larger brand owners, those entrepreneurs frequently don’t know where to go for answers or may not even know what questions to ask.”

The alliance is said to address the problems faced by the beverage brand owners and guide them to launch their brands in the market.

IncuBev’s multi-phase approach provides speed and efficiency to brand owners

Haney said that the multi-phase approach of IncuBev provides speed, efficiency, focus, and agility from expert sources to the brand owners, who are facing the challenges of consumer testing and validation of their new beverages, line extensions as well as the product improvements.

Symrise Flavors president Paul Graham said: “What differentiates IncuBev is that collectively, we are a single source that provides the flavour, the packaging, the printing, and the filling.

“The result is a true end-to-end beverage development ecosystem, from innovation to commercialisation.”