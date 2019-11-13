Using the FLEX³PRO, prepress and printers can analyze flexographic printing plates after imaging

Image: Peret CEO Lukas Pescoller. Photo: courtesy of Hamillroad Software Ltd.

UK based prepress company Hamillroad Software has extended its network of Bellissima DMS approved technology partners to include Peret GmbH.

Peret is an innovative technology provider, creating process control solutions for the prepress, print, and packaging market.

Hamillroad Software has approved Peret’s FLEX³PRO and FLEX³XXL-PRO for use with Bellissima DMS as part of the initial plate setup and ongoing quality control processes.

Peret’s FLEX³PRO (sold as the Betaflex PRO in the US by Beta Industries) is the most popular flexo plate analyzer in the world. Using the FLEX³PRO, prepress and printers can analyze flexographic printing plates after imaging, giving the technician the ability to analyze LAMS, photopolymer and elastomer plates, 3D flexo dot shapes, and print samples.

Commenting on the partnership, Andy Cave, CEO of Hamillroad said: “We have worked with the Peret FLEX³PRO analyzer for over a year and have found it to be the most accurate, consistent and reliable measuring device for analyzing Bellissima screened flexo plates that exists; you simply slide a plate into the device, lower the measurement head and press a button to take a measurement of the Bellissima dot size and shoulder angle on plate. It’s fast and simple to use, which is a great attribute. The Peret technology further compliments the ink, waste, and costs savings which the Bellissima screening delivers on, making it an excellent technology to join the Partner Program.”

Lukas Pescoller, CEO of Peret, adds: “High-end solutions involve a combination of technologies working together in the best possible manner. Being a member of the Bellissima network will leverage a deeper understanding of the processes and be a base to inspire future technologies.”

The Bellissima DMS Partner Program aims to establish mutually beneficial relationships with providers of complementary products in the printing and graphic arts industries.

Source: Company Press Release