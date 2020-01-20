OKI Data's Pro1040 desktop colour LED label printer uses a toner method that results in labels characterised by high weather, water, and abrasion resistance

The craft beer labels are printed using the Pro1040 (Credit: Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.)

Hamamatsu Act Beer has selected Japan-based printer company OKI Data’s Pro1040 desktop colour LED label printer to manufacture labels for its bottled beer.

The Japanese firm said that the printer addresses two problems – ink bleed and darkening of labels due to friction between bottles.

The Pro1040 labels printer allows small-lot printing

The labels printer allows printing on a wide range of adhesive roll labels based on the media such as synthetic paper and transparent film (PET) which are used for labels.

It also allows printing without the heat-sensitive paper associated with darkening.

OKI Data said that the labels printer can print specific quantities as required.

The new label printer allows Hamamatsu Act Beer to take up small-lot printing such handling orders for bottled beers with original labels for specific occasions.

Pro1040 label printer provides four colour narrow-formats printing across a range of different label media along with textured papers and synthetics.

OKI Data president Hatano said: “Using our unique LED printer technologies. We’ll continue to solve various real-world issues and support companies that take on new challenges.”

The new labels printer prints waterproof labels that are claimed to be robust and resistant to UV fading and can also survive underwater.

In July last year, DTM Group has added OKI’s Pro1050 digital LED 5-color label printer to its colour label printers’ portfolio for distribution through its subsidiary DTM Print (formerly Primera Europe).

OKI’s Pro1050 Label Printer, which is based on LED technology, is capable of printing in five colours (CMYK + W) and handles medium to large runs of colour labels on-demand.

The new label printer is designed for printing on-demand complex label designs in-house to help generate more attention for customer’s products.