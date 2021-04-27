As an added incentive, for every shipment of cough and sore throat drop packaging waste sent to TerraCycle, collectors earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice

Halls partners with Terracycle to make all cough and sore throat drop packaging nationally recyclable. (Credit: ds_30 from Pixabay)

HALLS, America’s #1 selling cough drop brand, has partnered with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, to allow all brands of cough and sore throat drops to be nationally recyclable in the United States through TerraCycle.

As an added incentive, for every shipment of cough and sore throat drop packaging waste sent to TerraCycle, collectors earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

“The HALLS brand is excited to partner with TerraCycle to ensure any brand of cough and sore throat drop packaging can be recycled in the US”, said Danielle Freid, HALLS Senior Brand Manager. “This is an important first step towards sustainable solutions for our brand.”

Participation in the HALLS Recycling Program is easy and free. Consumers are invited to sign up on the TerraCycle program page at www.terracycle.com/halls, collect all brands of cough and sore throat drop packaging in an available box, and once the box is full, sign into their account, download the free shipping label and return the collected waste to TerraCycle where it will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, such as park benches and picnic tables.

“The occasional cough or sore throat is something we all share,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. “But by participating in the HALLS Recycling Program, you can be rewarded for doing the right thing.”

Source: Company Press Release