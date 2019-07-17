Unveiling the collection at PG Live, the company revealed being less wasteful is a key consideration with this range of cards made from disposable coffee cups and responsibly sourced paper pulp, all created, designed and printed in the UK.

Image: Hallmark develops artistic card range from take-away coffee cups. Photo: Courtesy of James Cropper plc.

Each year in the UK 2.5 billion take-away cups are estimated to be thrown away. That’s why Hallmark is working in collaboration with prestige paper innovator James Cropper, inventors of the world’s first recycling process dedicated to upcycling take-away cups and turning them into beautiful papers.

As two family businesses with caring and innovation at the heart of all they do, the companies are working towards a world that’s less wasteful, more beautiful and creating a moment to show you care with a card.

“Every card in the new Hallmark collection has a compelling story to tell; the raw material that was once used to carry a morning latte has been given a second life, bringing a smile to someone’s face in the form of a beautiful greetings card. As the creators of CupCycling™ – the world’s first process designed to upcycle coffee cups – we are proud to be working with Hallmark on what is an outstanding example of circular design – it goes to show that the sky is the limit in terms of creating new value from coffee cup waste,” said Steve Adams, managing director – James Cropper

This thoughtful range is made up of 44 beautiful cards, designed within boutique collections, allowing shoppers to choose the perfect card to express how much they care in a way that is considered in both style and caring for the environment. Each capsule collection has been developed with its own style and identity and is supplied with POS to create extra impact in store.

Alison Murnane, Hallmark Cards said: “We already make Hallmark cards from responsibly sourced paper, and so we were delighted to work with James Cropper to help drive forward another sustainable way to make an impact by taking some of the today’s waste and turning it into a beautiful card that creates a lasting moment for tomorrow.”

Source: Company Press Release.