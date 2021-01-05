Action Point and Signature Flexible Package serve small-to-medium-sized consumer packaged goods companies across snacks, meats, candies, and baked goods

H.I.G. Capital has invested in Action Packaging and Signature Flexible Packaging. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

H.I.G. Capital, a US-based private equity and alternative assets investment firm, has completed growth investments in Action Packaging and Signature Flexible Packaging.

H.I.G stated that one of its affiliates has invested in Action and Signature, which serves as a full-service provider of flexible food and consumer packaging solutions.

Based outside Los Angeles, California, Action and Signature act as a one-stop solution for small-to-medium sized consumer packaged goods customers.

They specialise in printing, conversion and distribution of roll stock, pouches, and bags for flexible food and consumer packaging applications.

Action and Signature provide flexible packaging solutions for products, including snacks, meats, candies, and baked goods.

They manage three advanced facilities to deliver consistent quality, and also deployed a high-touch service model to support low minimum order quantities.

H.I.G is collaborating with Howard Applebaum, Adrian Backer and Federico Giacobbe, in addition to the current management team to offer capital and resources to support the company’s significant strategic growth initiatives and consolidation opportunities represented by the fragmented flexible packaging industry.

H.I.G managing director Ryan Kaplan said: “We believe the combination of Action and Signature represents an ideal opportunity to create a premier flexible packaging platform at a time when market tailwinds such as changing consumer preferences (e.g., convenience, on-the-go consumption) and shifts to lower-cost packaging should continue to drive growth.

“We look forward to supporting Howard, Adrian, Federico, and their respective management teams as they continue to broaden their customer base, product offering, geographic reach, and service capabilities through the Company’s next exciting phase of organic and inorganic growth.”

In May 2019, H.I.G. Capital, through its European arm H.I.G. Europe, established a global trim and packaging firm with the simultaneous acquisition of Cadica, Tessilgraf and Bernini.