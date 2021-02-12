The new Swift tak 5730 adhesive will help create consumer-safe and liquid-resistant paper straws

H.B. Fuller, a provider of adhesives, sealants and other speciality chemical products, has introduced a new Swift tak 5730 water-based adhesive for the paper straw industry.

The new generation of high-performance adhesives will help create consumer-safe and liquid-resistant paper straws even on fast-moving machines.

According to the company, manufacturers are focusing on adopting high-performance adhesive, as global regulatory aims to ban single-use plastics and the European Union has also imposed a ban on throwaway plastics such as plates, cutlery, and straws by mid-2021.

Swift tak 5730 is a plasticizer-free and three-hour liquid-resistant adhesive, which is said to exceed the liquid resistance market requirement for cold beverages. It enables to produce a durable straw and reduce operational downtime.

The high wet tack of the adhesive enables manufacturers to meet productivity goals while using fast paper straw machines that can produce over 500 straws per minute.

Swift tak 5730 supports core winding and slot nozzle application for straight or bendy cold drink straw production, which are mostly used in juice boxes.

H.B. Fuller also stated that the technology enables paper straws to be compliant with German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) Food-Contact Recommendation BfRXXXVI (Paper and Board for Food Contact Materials) for food contact applications.

H.B. Fuller paper straws technical manager Michel Cordos said: “We are very pleased to present Swift tak 5730, a more sustainable and safe formulation featuring strong performance while at the same time contributing to the decrease of single-use plastics.

“Our experts provide on-demand technical support to guide paper straw and equipment manufacturers as well as paper suppliers on how to efficiently produce durable liquid-resistant straws at the lowest manufacturer total cost possible to meet this growing market.”

