H.B. Fuller announced the forthcoming launch of its new Fulltak SE 8116, a water-based acrylic adhesive that offers non-water whitening performance for the no-label look.

Image: H.B. Fuller’s non-water whitening adhesive for no label look. Photo: courtesy of H.B. Fuller Company.

The company will be launching Fulltak™ SE 8116 at the 40th anniversary of Labelexpo Europe 2019, which this year runs from the 24th to the 27th of September in Brussels.

Offering excellent film clarity and superior non-water whitening performance, Fulltak™ SE 8116 enables customers to maintain package and brand integrity, even in wet and humid conditions. It delivers excellent results on a wide range of containers and filmic label stock and is particularly recommended for beverage and household applications.

“With Fulltak™ SE 8116, clear labels stay clear, however much they come into contact with water,” says Melanie Lack, H.B. Fuller’s business manager for tapes and labels, EIMEA.

“For example, a shampoo bottle will retain its attractive, no-label look even if it gets wet every day when you take a shower. It will even remain transparent if you fully immerse the container in water for 24 hours.”

“The no-label look can be critical for some brands as it facilitates creative label and container design, enabling products to stand out on the supermarket shelf. Now, with Fulltak™ SE 8116, brand owners can be confident of maintaining this look from the consumer’s time of purchase to last use.”

Standard water-based, acrylic adhesives for clear labels turn white when they are in contact with water. While this may be acceptable for some applications, it is not for others.

In addition to its non-water whitening performance, Fulltak™ SE 8116 delivers good peel and tack performance on various substrates, such as PP (Polypropylene) and PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate). It is designed for high-speed coating through gravure and Meyer bar application systems, and its balance of properties provides ideal cohesion for good die-cutting in the label production process.

Connect with H.B. Fuller’s adhesive experts at Labelexpo on stand D43, hall 11, to discuss your no-look labelling challenges and find out more about the new Fulltak™ SE 8116.

Source: Company Press Release