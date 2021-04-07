Flextra Evolution SF1000CP/XR2000CP is a 2K solventless adhesive, while Flextra Evolution WB1200CP/XR2200CP is a water-based two-part system adhesive

H.B. Fuller has launched two new compostable adhesives for flexible packaging market. (Credit: H.B. Fuller Company)

H.B. Fuller, a provider of adhesives, sealants and other speciality chemical products, has introduced two new compostable adhesive solutions under the Flextra Evolution brand for flexible packaging applications.

The new products include Flextra Evolution SF1000CP/XR2000CP and Flextra Evolution WB1200CP/XR2200CP.

Flextra Evolution SF1000CP/XR2000CP is a 2K solventless adhesive, which provides design benefits such as better sound dampening and adhesion to different biodegradable film substrates ranging from bar wrap to snack packaging.

Flextra Evolution WB1200CP/XR2200CP is a water-based two-part system, which is designed to efficiently work with paper-to-film laminations.

It is said to be fully compostable according to EN13432, ASTM D6400, and is certified through the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), the North America’s certifier of compostable products and packaging.

According to H.B. Fuller, flexible packaging needs less waste than other packaging types such as glass and uses fewer natural resources.

Research scientist Wayne Eklund said: “When people ask for a compostable adhesive, what they are likely asking for is a package with components that can be composted and, now, this can be brought to life with the help of our compostable adhesives throughout the supply chain.

“These new solutions from our Flextra Evolution product line have similar performance to conventional multi-layer packaging adhesives, show great printability and appearance, and work seamlessly with standard equipment.

“Most importantly, in industrial composting facilities, the adhesives decompose with no toxic residue, microplastics, or other pollutants.”

