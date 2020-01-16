The Gx RTF injection vials meet all established requirements of the applicable ISO standards and pharmacopoeias

The Gerresheimer packaging format (Credit: Gerresheimer AG)

At booth B60/B64 at Pharmapack in Paris, Gerresheimer, a leading global manufacturer of primary packaging for the pharmaceutical industry is presenting its new Gx RTF vials product offering. Gerresheimer offers both its own packaging, as well as the familiar Ompi EZ-fill packaging design.

The Gx RTF injection vials are made from type I borosilicate glass and meet all current requirements of the applicable ISO standards and pharmacopeias (USP and Ph. Eur.). They are manufactured in accordance with cGMP, washed in a cleanroom, packed in trays or in nests and tub and finally sterilized. Gerresheimer offers its own packaging as well as the well-known Ompi EZ-fill packaging design. This means the vials are ready for the next steps in the filling process without any further and/or additional handling.

The benefits are obvious: sterile delivery, a simplified fill and finish process, the highest quality standards, flexibility thanks to various possible packaging options and a wide range of filling and sealing technologies. These all lead to a significant reduction on overall manufacturing costs across the product’s entire lifecycle and improve patient safety.

The Gx RTF injection vials meet all established requirements of the applicable ISO standards and pharmacopoeias (USP and Ph. Eur.). By using its own or the Ompi EZ-fill packaging formats, the risk of glass-to-glass contact, which could result in breakages, cosmetic defects, and particle contamination is reduced to an absolute minimum. Gx RTF products are offered in Gx Elite, Gx Armor and Gx Pharma Plus quality formats to help exceed any of our customers quality requirements.

Injection vials set the benchmark for primary packaging for parenteral drugs. Gerresheimer’s come in all sizes and comply with the relevant international standards and pharmacopeias. The company’s range includes solutions for bioengineered drugs and other specialty pharmaceuticals.

This new product offering currently exists in 2R, 6R, and 10R formats in nest & tubs configurations as well as in formats ranging from 2ml to 30ml (clear and amber) in tray configuration. Further formats are currently under development and will follow rapidly. The new packaging solution allows vials to be used from the development phase of new medications into small or large-scale production.

Multiple manufacturing locations will enable Gerresheimer to adapt to individual and specific market requirements and to support total cost of ownership requirements from our customers all over the world.

