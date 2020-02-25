SharpEnd will scale up the development of its IoT software platform, which will be used by Guala Closures’ clients

Guala Closures intends to provide turnkey solutions to customers. (Credit: Guala Closures S.p.A)

Guala Closures, a manufacturer of closures for wine and spirits, has invested in the internet of things (IoT) technology company SharpEnd to scale up its connected packaging development.

SharpEnd is engaged in connecting brands with their consumers via the IoT. Its clients include AB-InBev, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Unilever and Pernod Ricard among others.

The latest move allows SharpEnd to scale up the development of its IoT software platform, which will be used by Guala Closures’ clients for supply chain management, stock management, theft prevention and product security.

SharpEnd CEO and founder Cameron Worth said: “The partnership and growth capital from our friends at Guala Closures gives us access to their vast R&D facilities and accelerates everything we are doing across creative technology and data in key verticals such as Fashion, FMCG, Spirits and Cosmetics.”

Guala Closures’ Luxembourg firm to acquire 20% stake in SharpEnd

As per the deal, Guala Closures’ Luxembourg company GCL International Sàrl will acquire a 20% stake in SharpEnd, making it a minor investor. Guala Closures has an option to inject further capital into the company.

Guala Closures Group chairman and CEO Marco Giovannini said: “This agreement is in line with our Group strategy to take on-board IoT expertise and help our clients provide better brand experience to consumers via the most advanced digital marketing solutions and turn data into actionable consumer insights.

“Digital technology will also enhance once more packaging security barrier and we are fully committed to equip our safety products to help customers against brands’ counterfeiting.”

The partnership also allows SharpEnd to continue to accelerate its growth strategy with support from Guala Closures.

The investment is a part of Guala Closures’ efforts to provide turnkey solutions to customers by becoming a technology integrator of connected packaging solutions.

Recently, Guala Closures has agreed to acquire Closurelogic, a German aluminium closures manufacturer.