Albea will use its patented Greenleaf laminate to produce Sensodyne Pronamel tubes. (Credit: GlaxoSmithKline plc / Flickr)

GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) has collaborated with two packaging firms Albea and EPL Global to introduce recyclable toothpaste tubes, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The companies will work together to produce fully recyclable toothpaste tubes for GSKCH’s oral health brands such as Sensodyne, parodontax and Aquafresh.

Albea will use its patented Greenleaf laminate to produce Sensodyne Pronamel tubes, which are expected to be available in Europe from July.

The move will enable GSKCH to avoid the use of aluminium barrier laminates, thereby helping to reduce the impact on the environment.

As part of its partnership with GSKCH, EPL Global will use Platina laminate to produce toothpaste tubes for the consumer healthcare business.

According to GSKCH, the laminates have passed recycling-readiness tests set by the US-based Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and Europe’s RecyClass.

Both partnerships will help support GSKCH’s commitment to make over a billion toothpaste tubes recyclable by 2025.

GSKCH sustainability vice president Sarah McDonald said: “We are fighting every day to help eradicate preventable oral health problems and to provide people with better, more sustainable oral care solutions that don’t compromise on quality.

“We have made the commitment that 100% of our product packaging will be recyclable or reusable, where quality and safety permits, by 2025.

“This is just one part of our ongoing sustainability journey, in which we are working to address the environmental and societal barriers to everyday health.”

GSKCH also stated that is working with retailers and dental healthcare professionals to boost the growth of more sustainable options in oral care products across the world.

At the starting of this year, GSKCH introduced its first sustainable toothbrush, Dr. Best, in Germany.

The brush, which is produced using sustainably cultivated bamboo and includes a biodegradable handle, features plastic-free packaging made from recycled cardboard.

GSKCH introduced plastic-free toothbrush packaging for Sensodyne and Aquafresh. The packaging includes a cellulose gum window that allows shoppers to view the brush inside.