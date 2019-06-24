UK-based GSH Group has invested in FL3 flexo press from Edale to enhance its automation, productivity and print quality.

Image: The Edale FL3 flexo press. Photo: courtesy of Edale UK Limited.

The British firm, which has been Edale customer for more than 10 years, currently operates two older presses from Edale at its undisclosed facility.

Following extensive study, GSH Group had purchased Edale’s latest generation FL3 label printing press citing its highest level of automation as well as enhanced level of productivity and print quality required to meet the demands of its growing business, Edale said.

Claimed to be highly specified, the FL3 features the new ‘EZ DIE’ quick change die system and ‘EZ REG’ autonomous register control.

The EZ DIE system has been designed to allow for full die changes in less than 60 seconds, pre-setting in both X and Y, and automatic waste stripping as well as to make them safe by eliminating the need for lifting.

Edale managing director James Boughton said: “Edale’s approach has been to develop high quality and productive machines that incorporate industry leading levels of automation, yet without over complication or high prices.

“We strive to make our equipment productive, affordable and simple to use. I am delighted that Edale has won back The GSH Group’s trust and look forward to supporting their expansion.”

Edale said that the ‘EZ REG’ and the ‘EZ DIE’ systems have been designed to automate and de-skill the analogue label printing process in order to make label printing businesses more productive and efficient.

The FL3 label and packaging printing press is designed to help label convertors to deliver increased number of short run jobs across a variety of sectors.

GSH Group operations manager Andy Russell said: “After extensive research we chose the Edale FL3 because of its ability to enhance our flexibility and reactivity with its quick make ready, waste reduction features and proven ability to run challenging materials.”

In January 2019, India-based self-adhesive labels manufacturer Prakash Labels has selected Edale FL3 flexo press to boost its business.

Edale is engaged in supplying narrow mid-web flexographic and digital printing presses and converting equipment.