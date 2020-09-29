ABB will supply and install L&W Autoline, with a wide range of testing modules and sample trimmer and L&W benchtop testing instruments

A technician with the L&W Autoline user interface. (Credit: ABB)

Mexican packaging paper producer Grupo Gondi has selected ABB to supply an automated paper testing solution for its greenfield site in Monterrey, Mexico.

Under the contract, ABB will be responsible for the supply and installation of L&W Autoline, with a wide range of testing modules and sample trimmer and L&W benchtop testing instruments.

ABB plans to complete the engineering and installation of the project in the third quarter of this year.

Grupo Gondi paper mills director Felix Rocha said: “Our previous experience of L&W Autoline and ABB’s excellent service made ABB an obvious choice for this contract.

“We are confident that this order will provide us with rapid, reliable feedback on product quality across the business, ensuring the highest quality of output.”

ABB said the comprehensive order aims to ensure quality and efficiency at the mill in Monterrey.

Also, the contract is said to minimise costs for the packaging paper company as well as reduce reliance on manual testing while focusing on optimising the quality of the product.

ABB lab and process testing measurements, pulp & paper, process industries head Per Sandstrom said: “Having worked with Grupo Gondi to commission the first automated paper testing solution in Mexico, we have now built on our relationship to contribute to the company’s focus on consistently high-quality product.

“Automated paper testing will benefit the mill by enabling the prompt identification and resolution of issues that can compromise quality, helping to maximise on-spec output.”

Recently, ABB delivered and commissioned a full electrical solution for Grupo Gondi at its Monterrey site.

The project involved the installation of switchgear, transformers, motors, drives, and automation for the paper machine drive system with the distributed control system, ABB Ability System 800xA.