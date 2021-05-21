The new bag, which can decompose within a year, will help to replace plastic poly bags

Grundens compostable bag can be cut into strips and thrown into a simple home composter. (Credit: PRNewswire / Grundéns)

Fishing apparel and footwear provider Grundéns has introduced new fully compostable packaging, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The new compostable bag has been designed to replace plastic poly bags, which are mostly using as packaging for many years.

According to the company, around 500 billion plastic bags are used across the world with only 1% of those being recycled.

Grundéns is currently using 100% biodegradable packaging produced using Polylactide (PLA), whose raw material is glucose from corn starch.

Designed to be decomposed within a year, the new compostable bag can be cut into strips to place in a household or municipal composting system.

The company is offering the new sustainable packaging in six different sizes, thereby helping to use the minimum amount of packaging depending on the size and reduce the amount of needless air.

Grundéns stated that all new products shipped this year will be in compostable packaging and the existing inventory will be transformed to the new packaging in the coming months.

Grundéns CEO David Mellon said: “Sustainability is a journey, and we are constantly striving to improve the environmental performance of our own products, packaging, and operations.

“This new compostable packaging will allow customers to drop it into their own home or municipal compost stream, confident they aren’t adding plastic waste into the environment.”

Grundéns has also started using ECONYL, a fabric produced using recycled fishing nets that may end up in landfill or as ghost nets in oceans.

For Spring 21, the new material is provided in two products – the Sidereal Boardshorts for men and the Circe Capri for women. It is part of Grundéns NetSourced collection.