Peach’s expansion continues Grove’s mission to eliminate plastic from the personal care routine

Grove Collaborative expands Peach personal care line with 100% plastic-free deodorant and body care refill system. (Credit: Business Wire)

Grove Collaborative, the leading sustainable consumer products company that creates innovative natural products and offers a curated selection of healthy home essentials and personal care products, announces the expansion of its personal care line, Peach, with the launch of the first-ever 100% plastic-free Deodorant & Body Care refill system.

The announcement comes on the heels of celebrating the Company’s one-year anniversary of Beyond Plastic, its comprehensive initiative to help the Company achieve its ambitious goal of becoming 100% plastic free by 2025.

According to Mintel, the U.S. deodorant industry is projected to grow to $4.2 billion by 2024. While niche brands and big industry players have introduced deodorant refills, the options in the market currently all have plastic components. This is just one element of the larger plastic crisis within the $500 billion dollar personal care industry, which has been built almost entirely on the premise of cheap, disposable and single-use plastic. Grove is changing that today.

“Plastic is everywhere. In order to solve that problem, we have to create better products for consumers one category at a time,” said Stuart Landesberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Grove Collaborative. “The Peach deodorant and lotion line builds on Grove’s leadership in sustainable packaging and is the industry’s first-ever 100% plastic-free Deodorant and Body Care refill system. The performance is exceptional [on par with leading national brands] with 48-hour odor protection, and the products are vegan and use 100% natural fragrances. The launch is a result of our continued focus on sustainable product innovation, as we develop new formats that are planet-friendly and built based on input from our community.”

Peach is on a mission to eliminate plastic from the personal care routine. Since its launch in 2020, Peach’s bar format shampoos and conditioners, hand & body wash, and facial cleansers have helped consumers avoid over 54,000 lbs of plastic from entering landfills. Now, with the launch of the first-ever 100% plastic-free Deodorant & Body Care refill system, Peach is continuing its mission by expanding its domain beyond the shower and into the bathroom cabinet.

The Peach Deodorant and Body Care refill system comes in plastic-free, refillable deodorant, body lotion and body balm stick formats that utilize clean and vegan formulas with 100% natural fragrances. The starter pack for each comes with a deodorant or body lotion/balm stick, and a planet-friendly aluminum case that users can refill infinitely. The deodorant offers 48-hour odor protection and comes in three scents including coconut jasmine, citrus vetiver and cucumber sage. The body care deeply moisturizes and smoothes rough patches on skin with mango seed, coconut oil and shea butter.

Each Peach Forever Deodorant Case + Deodorant Refill Starter Duo and Forever Lotion Case + Lotion Refill Starter Duo retail at $19.95 per set, with each refill retailing at $11.95.

The Peach expansion supports Grove Collaborative’s larger Beyond Plastic initiative, a comprehensive plan to help the Company achieve its ambitious goal of becoming 100% plastic free by 2025 and to lead the industry out of single-use plastic. With its new, highly efficacious products, Peach is making sustainability a trade-up, versus a trade-off, for conventional personal care products.

In addition, every Peach purchase helps to support its nonprofit partner, 5 Gyres Institute, in a shared mission to reduce plastic pollution globally by increasing education and awareness around plastic waste with information, tools, and connections to help drive local change.

Source: Company Press Release