Plastic packaging manufacturer Greiner Packaging has joined the Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), as part of its sustainability efforts.

SCS is the value chain initiative to enhance the circularity of styrenic polymers. The initiative focuses on involving the complete value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions.

Greiner is a major European plastic packaging manufacturer that serves customers in the food and non-food sector. The company carries out operations in 19 different countries across the world.

SCS secretary-general Jens Kathmann said: “We are delighted that as 2020 progresses, our membership keeps expanding. We are so pleased to welcome Greiner Packaging, a company strongly committed to the circular economy and fulfilling the intrinsic capacity for recycling of polystyrene.”

COEXPAN, ELIX Polymers, Exiba, INEOS Styrolution, Repsol, TOMRA, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni) are already members of the value chain initiative.

SCS has been collaborating with styrenics producers, converters, brand owners/retailers, waste management companies and recyclers, in addition to universities, research centres, suppliers and service providers to promote the circularity of styrenic polymers.

Greiner Packaging circular economy director Konrad Wasserbauer said: “Our SCS membership was a natural step for us to take, fully in line with Greiner Packaging’s vision that sustainability and plastics go hand in hand.

“The truth is that polystyrene is highly recyclable even for food contact applications and thus has a crucial role to play in the circular economy. We look forward to working together to realise that vision.”

In December 2019, Trinseo collaborated with Greiner Packaging to advance the use of recycled polystyrene (PS). The companies aim to establish the circularity of PS by using recycled material to develop and test recycled PS packaging.