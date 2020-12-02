The Alliance to End Plastic Waste aims to address the challenge to end plastic waste in the environment

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste has over 50 member companies. (Credit: Greiner Packaging)

Greiner Packaging has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an international not-for-profit organisation, to boost its efforts to recover resources from plastic waste for a circular economy.

The international alliance, which has more than 50 member companies, aims to address the challenge to end plastic waste in the environment by partnering with government, environmental and economic development NGOs and communities.

Greiner Packaging CEO Manfred Stanek said: “Sustainability is central to who we are as a business. Greiner Packaging has been driving innovation in sustainable packaging through initiatives to design for recycling, reduce plastic use, and adopt alternative materials.

“We are confident that our new partnership with the alliance will help us to bring these efforts to greater heights and make a difference to the future of packaging.”

By joining the alliance, Greiner Packaging will contribute resources, expertise, and investment to promote the infrastructure, innovation, and waste disposal and achieve the vision of the plastic waste-free environment.

Alliance to End Plastic Waste president and CEO Jacob Duer said: “This addition expands our global footprint and is set to bring us closer to our 2025 vision to divert millions of tons of plastic waste in more than 100 at-risk cities across the globe, improve livelihoods for millions, and contribute to a circular economy.”

The Alliance, through programmes and partnerships, focuses on developing solutions in four strategic areas, including infrastructure, innovation, education and engagement, and clean up.

Earlier this year, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste partnered with UN-Habitat to tackle plastic waste in the environment.

The collaboration aims to deploy solutions to create a circular economy and livelihood as well as business opportunities while enhancing resource recovery.

Additionally, it will initiate projects in six target cities in Eastern Africa and Southern Asia.