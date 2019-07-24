As a global leader in industrial packaging, Greif introduced the GCUBE Shield barrier technology last year. Over the past year, we have been working diligently to expand this product offering to other parts of the world. We are pleased to announce that GCUBE Shield is now available throughout North America.

Image: Greif’s GCUBE Shield barrier technology. Photo: courtesy of Greif.

Users of GCUBE Shield see a benefit from improved product stability, shelf life and operational performance. Its attributes make it suitable for a diverse range of industries including: flavors/fragrances, paint, agrochemical, specialty chemicals, and food/beverages.

Shield is a proven technology that is a more efficient process than offsite fluorination, which results in shorter lead times. It provides not only an economic solution but also outperforms many of the competitive barrier technologies on the market. Most importantly, it is currently the only available barrier technology that is fully recyclable.

The innermost layer remains 100 percent virgin high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which complies with relevant requirements for food and chemical compatibility. The intermediate layer contains the Shield blend that reduces the permeation of gasses both in and out of the polyethylene. The external layer allows for customization including colors or antistatic.

