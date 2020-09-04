The safe GCUBE IBC can be used to ship bulk quantities of hazardous and non-hazardous products

In December 2018, Greif agreed to acquire recycled paperboard and packaging solutions firm Caraustar Industries from H.I.G. Capital in a deal valued at around $1.8bn.

Greif, a provider of industrial packaging products and services, has introduced new real-time tracking technology for composite Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs).

The new GCUBE Connect smart packaging technology delivers real-time tracking information related to the IBC of the user.

The safe and rugged GCUBE IBCs are suitable for shipping bulk quantities of hazardous and non-hazardous products.

Greif has worked with French IoT monitoring solutions provider Nanolike to design the new real-time tracking technology, which will allow customers to enhance performance, minimise costs, and improve their carbon footprint.

A customer-based dashboard will be exhibited in real-time to show the location, level of the filled product, and environmental temperature of the IBC.

GCUBE Connect smart packaging technology is provided to customers across Europe

Available to customers across Europe, the GCUBE Connect smart packaging technology will be exhibited at the LogiChem virtual conference that will take between 8 and 11 September this month.

Greif EMEA IBC and plastic product manager Luca Bettoni said: “Much of our innovation strategy for our GCUBE IBC portfolio of products and services is driven by the need to develop more sustainable, added value solutions for customers.

“GCUBE Connect improves visibility across the entire supply chain. Through the Internet of Things based device customers receive live data about their product allowing them to increase sales, reduce freight costs, optimise production planning and automate procurement and sales processes.”

The company completed organic IBC investments over the past several years at Houston, Spain and Russia to expand presence in major geographic end markets.

In August this year, the company announced a joint venture partnership with a UK-based independent reconditioned IBCs supplier to expand its operations.

With a focus on further expansion of its IBC collection and reconditioning network, the company is also augmenting its product and services offering for specific market segments such as the food and beverages segment.

