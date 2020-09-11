The plant-based disposable utensils, dubbed Hemptensils, are 100% bio-based and compostable products designed by an engineer and GreenTek founder Jordan Hinshaw

The hemp-based disposable utensils. (Credit: PRNewswire / GreenTek Packaging)

GreenTek Packaging, a provider of eco-friendly packaging solutions and apparel, has introduced new non-plastic disposable utensils made from hemp.

The new plant-based disposable utensils, dubbed Hemptensils, are 100% bio-based and compostable products designed by an engineer and GreenTek founder Jordan Hinshaw.

Hemptensil product portfolio includes forks, spoons, and knives, which offer a shelf life of more than four years.

The company purchases processed and decorticated hemp, which is transformed into petroleum-free hemp pellets to manufacture Hemptensils products.

GreenTek integrates pellets with decomposition accelerating enzymes and heats the mixture at its Long Beach facility. Later, the mixture is injection-pressed into a custom mould.

Currently, the company is marketing Hemptensils products on eCommerce platforms such as Amazon, and the new “Shop” channels on Facebook and Instagram.

GreenTek also offers polymer cosmetic containers and secondary packaging products

GreenTek also produces hemp polymer cosmetic containers and secondary packaging products, in addition to Hemptensils,

The hemp polymer cosmetic containers serve as an efficient replacement for temporary plastic containers. Its secondary packaging products consist of exterior hemp paper boxes, compostable shipping labels, seals, and stickers.

In addition, the design team of GreenTek provides additional custom and bio-based packaging solutions.

GreenTek is currently focusing on establishing several distribution deals to market its products into grocers and restaurant

The company already established a partnership with the Canada-based entity Follow The Leader Distribution.

GreenTek founder Jordan Hinshaw said: “Hemptensils offers a sustainable alternative that leans into the reality of our failing recycling systems to minimise our impact. Using Hemptensils greatly reduces the amount of plastic produced, and as a result, reduces the amount of long term waste created.

“Plus, working solely with American hemp growers gives us the ability to strengthen our economy. Essentially, by using Hemptensils products, consumers and businesses can play their part to create both a greener, healthier future and a much more sustainable economy.”

In July this year, Kensington introduced a new line of eco-friendly packaging to minimise the impact on the environment.