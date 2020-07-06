The fully customisable SoftSquare jars have been designed to hold dry herbs, edibles, solid concentrates, or topicals

Pollen Gear offers premium and customisable cannabis packaging solutions. (Credit: Social Butterfly from Pixabay)

Pollen Gear, a subsidiary of Greenlane Holdings, has expanded its child-resistant and recyclable packaging line with the introduction of a new SoftSquare jar.

Pollen Gear is engaged in the manufacturing of premium and customisable cannabis packaging solutions.

The SoftSquare jar is part of Pollen Gear’s ASTM/CPSC child-resistant compliant packaging products

The new SoftSquare jar is part of the firm’s advanced ASTM/CPSC child-resistant compliant packaging products. Developed using 4.5mm thick glass, the new SoftSquare jar is provided in five millilitres and 30 drams.

Pollen Gear is offering jar’s cap in two styles such as rounded square or soft-square to efficiently maintain an airtight, smell-proof, and water-resistant seal.

The fully customisable jars have the capacity to better hold dry herbs, edibles, solid concentrates, or topicals.

The state of California has required child-resistant packaging on all THC-infused products since the beginning of 2020, said the company.

Pollen Gear uses advanced engineering technologies ranging from 3D printers to laser cutters to design advanced cannabis packaging solutions. It is said to be the original patented creator of the LoPro and HiLine glass jar collections.

Pollen Gear founder Ed Kilduff said: “The SoftSquare Jar continues Pollen Gear’s commitment to design-driven innovation in packaging for cannabis.

“We set out to design a jar that stands out from other packaging with its unique and playful cube shape while still being responsible and child-resistant.”

In July 2019, Pollen Gear secured a patent from the US Patent Office for its child-resistant SnapTech Bags used by cannabis brands such as MedMen, Organigram, and Farma.

Greenland is a global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products.

The company manages over 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and speciality retailers.