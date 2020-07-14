NEO Plastics’ environmentally-friendly packaging has been added to Greenlane’s existing packaging lines

Greenlane is a seller of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, supply, and specialty vaporisation products. (Credit: David Cardinez from Pixabay)

Greenlane Holdings has entered into a partnership with packaging company NEO Plastics to provide sustainable packaging offering to the customers.

Greenlane is adding NEO’s environmentally-friendly packaging offering to its existing packaging lines.

NEO Plastics is said to support landfill gas-to-energy efforts to optimise the end-of-life value of plastic packaging.

The company’s packaging includes an additive, which boosts the natural microbial digestion of the packaging’s material quicker than standard plastic alternatives.

Biogases that are released during the process can be collected and turned into clean, renewable energy, which can be used to power communities.

NEO’s packaging helps to maintain high-barrier properties

With a capacity to maintain high-barrier properties, NEO’s packaging does not change the feel, form, or function of traditional mylar bags.

NEO’s packaging, which is ASTM and CPSC child-resistant compliant with a concealed child-resistant zipper, is available in six sizes ranging from a gram to a pound. It is provided in two colours.

The company is offering the packaging in a wide variety of made-to-order customisation capabilities, including stateside and overseas printing and application enhancements.

Greenlane Holdings co-founder and CEO Aaron LoCascio said: “Sustainable packaging is in very high demand in the cannabis industry and we are proud to offer an environmentally-friendly alternative to our customers.

“NEO Plastics produces innovative and forward-thinking products that convert waste challenges into energy opportunities and we are excited to help them on their mission to spread awareness about the world’s environmental needs.”

Recently, Pollen Gear, a subsidiary of Greenlane Holdings, expanded its child-resistant and recyclable packaging line with the introduction of a new SoftSquare jar.

Greenlane serves as a global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products.

The company runs as a house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omnichannel distribution platform. It has over 11,000 retail locations, including licenced cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and speciality retailers.