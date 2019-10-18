SOMA flexographic printing press Optima dramatically enhances print quality, make ready times and running costs, therefore reducing its ecological impact

Image: The SOMA Globe technology centre and their partners worked jointly to develop and present several new improvements underpinned by a story of sustainability. Photo: courtesy of Flint Group.

Leading suppliers in the packaging industry present “Tea Bag Designs” a jointly developed demo print designed to highlight print quality, stable production, and increased productivity. Working together, Soma, Marvaco and Flint Group present a demo print design which demonstrates clear collaboration and some of the best technology in the industry.

In preparation for the K-Show 2019 in Germany, the SOMA Globe technology centre and their partners worked jointly to develop and present several new improvements underpinned by a story of sustainability. Visitors of the K-Show can see, firsthand, the quality of the demo prints and the efficiency of the printing process (SOMA’s stand Hall 4 – B 21).

Tea Bag designs — Greener printing with high quality and stable production

The design is HiQ EGP™ printed using CMYOGV + Silver + White PRINTING with a print resolution of 70 lpcm (178 lpi). Attendees are invited to visit SOMA’s stand Hall 4 B21 to see the high speed and fast changeover print run demonstrated live at the exhibition.

Printing by SOMA

SOMA flexographic printing press Optima dramatically enhances print quality, make ready times and running costs, therefore reducing its ecological impact. Due to Bounce Control technology, this ‘bouncing design’ could be printed at high speeds with just 260 mm print repeat length. Special Eckart ink can be run with minimum leftovers thanks to the Ink Cartridge technology.

Pre-Press by Marvaco

MARVACO is the leading prepress production company and the biggest flexo plate producer in Northern Europe. The Teado tea bag demo print was printed on the SOMA flexo press to demonstrate the eco-efficiency of the printing with Marvaco EGP™ (Expanded Gamut Printing). Marvaco’s GreenerPrinting™ EGP™ repro–plate technology was used resulting in a more sustainable printing scenario together with high quality and faster production. Moving from spot colour printing to EGP™ printing results the reduction of the number of spot colours used and also eliminates the wash-off of the spot colour inks. Moreover, as the design was run using high line screen aniloxes, it reduced total ink consumption and waste of all consumables.

Printing Ink, Printing Plates and Sleeves by Flint Group

Flint Group’s inks, plates and sleeves work seamlessly on the SOMA press to bring the team’s vision to reality. With the ambition to become the innovation leader in flexographic plates, sleeves and ink solutions. Flint Group addressed this challenge by delivering the nyloflex® FTS printing plate with inherent flat top dots, which is suitable for multiple segments and reduces complexity.

Flint Group’s FlexiPrint MV, flexible packaging inks, are nitrocellulose-based inks which have been optimised for high quality flexographic surface or lamination printing on a wide variety of films. The inks provide excellent rub, water and heat resistance, and print ability at high printing speeds, whilst being low in odor. These inks are tested according to the “Seedling” and “OK Compost” label, suitable on a wide variety of compostable packaging films and applications.

The printing on the SOMA flexo press with Flint Group products, together with Marvaco EGP™, reduces the environmental impact and is more sustainable and easy to use, as well as consistent from run to run. GreenerPrinting™ EGP™ is a new way making packaging printing eco-efficient.

Source: Company Press Release