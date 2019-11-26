The new can filling line has increased filler speed of 17,000 cans per hour and provides both still and carbonated filling for wine, soft drinks and RTDs

Image: Greencroft Bottling invests in large-scale wine canning line in England. Photo: courtesy of Greencroft Bottling.

UK-based contract wine bottling company Greencroft Bottling has started operations of its large-scale wine canning line at its facility in County Durham, England.

Greencroft Bottling has invested more than £2m ($2.5m) in the new canning line which has increased filler speed of 17,000 cans per hour and provides both still and carbonated filling for wine, soft drinks and RTDs.

Ardagh Group Metal Beverage Europe has provided technical support for the commissioning and set-up of the new can filling line, as well as created criteria for wine compatibility testing.

Greencroft Bottling said that the initial focus of the new canning line will be on the 200ml and 250ml slimline cans. It can also handle Ardagh’s forthcoming new 187ml Wine Can format.

The new canning line features KHS Innofill Can C filler

Greencroft Bottling managing director Mark Satchwell said: “We constantly invest in our equipment to guarantee we’re offering the best service possible to our customers and ensure we have the correct technology in place to meet future market demands.

“The can is a format consumers are already familiar with, through soft drinks, beers and ciders, and right now canned wine consumption is growing at a rate of approximately 6% year on year in Western Europe, so we were pleased to collaborate with Ardagh to set up a dedicated wine canning line and be the first to provide for this growing market.”

The new can filling line features a KHS Innofill Can C filler along with 21 valves and a three-head Ferrum Seamer.

It is also equipped with a compact monoblock and a valve manifold integrated into the frame. A filler carousel is also connected along with an electromagnetic inductive flow metering for exact filling volumes.

Ardagh Group Metal Beverage Europe sales director Dirk Schwung said: “Our Customer Technical Service team has unrivalled depth of knowledge and experience – it’s an invaluable resource for customers who are looking to expand packaging formats in the way Greencroft Bottling has, or who need any kind of filling line support.”

In October this year, Ardagh Group introduced a new white shell beverage end which provides a bright and contemporary finish for the cans.