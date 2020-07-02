The companies will develop and design a new industry-standard hemp storage bag, which prevents mould and mildew.

The industrial hemp storage bags prevent mould and mildew. (Credit: PRNewswire / Green Point Research)

Green Point Research (GPR) has collaborated with Palmetto Industries International for the development of a new industrial help storage bag.

The companies will engage in the development and designing of a new industry-standard hemp storage bag, which can prevent mould and mildew.

The hemp is said to be susceptible to the absorption and retention of water after harvest. A variety of diseases may be developed if the processing and storage conditions are not efficiently managed.

GPR and Palmetto have designed an advanced weave design to prevent the absorption of water and moisture in the stored hemp plants.

GPR chief science officer Matt Turner said: “The partnership with Palmetto Industries is a natural fit that strategically combines their packaging knowledge with our hemp operations expertise to create a technologically superior storage product for the market.”

The 100% recyclable single-use hemp bags are food safe certified, helping to provide better food safety and quality.

Palmetto will introduce a recycling programme for farmers to easily return their bags, helping to support their sustainable efforts.

Designed to hold more than 500 pounds, the hemp bags are provided in various sizes, including bulk bags.

The QR codes will be integrated to offer transparency of the plant supply chain from the farm into storage, to the dryer and finally to the processor. This blockchain tracking will facilitate end-to-end visibility of the product.

Palmetto Industries CEO Shankar Balan said: “We are excited in this partnership with Green Point Research and know that working with a market leader will allow us to not only design and develop a superior packaging solution, but also ensure that the entire Hemp industry will have a sustainable and cost-effective end-to-end solution.”

GPR, a vertically integrated phytocannabinoid-rich biomass originator and processor, controls its supply chain from seed to processing bulk cannabinoids for business to business sale.

Founded in 1994, Palmetto is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of flexible polymer packaging products.

The company, which is one of the largest suppliers of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC’s) in North America, has a manufacturing centre in India.

