Green-Label has invested in second Nilpeter FA-17 press. (Credit: Nilpeter A/S)

Denmark-based Green-Label has invested in the second Nilpeter FA-17 eight-colour press to boost its production capabilities.

Based in Aarhus, Green-Label provides self-adhesive labels in all sizes for the food, chemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries.

Green-Label co-owner Claus Grønning said: “The new press is tailored for quick turnarounds, and a perfect fit for the majority of our orders; 6-7-8 colours with lamination, setup, go.

“Changing from one six-colour job to another typically takes around 15 minutes – that’s as fast, if not faster, than on our smaller machines. That’s why we bought it, and we’re positive it will add to our flexibility and competitiveness.”

The new Nilpeter FA-17 eight-colour press will be installed in the third quarter of this year

The new eight-colour press is provided with registration and film application packages, rail system for value-adding options, as well as soft-tension, unwind and UV-lamination capabilities.

With quick job setup and changeovers, the FA-Line facilitates easy press operation for both flexible packaging and label jobs.

The Denmark-based firm installed the first Nilpeter FA-17 press in August 2017. It was installed with a cross-over unit and lamination tower to help customers deliver high speciality jobs and projects.

Nilpeter global sales manager Jesper Jørgensen said: “This latest press installation makes five in total from the popular FA-Line program at Green-Label, and we are very pleased to continue the great, long-standing relationship.

“In the past three months, we have sold three FA-Line presses to three Danish label printers, who have all experienced decent growth in spite of recent Covid-19 challenges.”

