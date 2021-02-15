The sustainable and renewable sugarcane packaging will help Green Goo to eliminate plastic waste

Green Goo has introduced natural toothpastes in eco-friendly sugarcane packaging. (Credit: Joseph Mucira from Pixabay)

Plant-based body care brand Green Goo has introduced a new line of natural toothpastes in recyclable sugarcane packaging.

The company is offering the new toothpaste in two more varieties such as chlorophyll and hemp seed oil, in addition to the original peppermint-flavoured variety.

The body care brand has selected eco-friendly sugarcane packaging to eliminate plastic waste, thereby enabling the company to boost its sustainable efforts.

Green Goo stated that the new eco-friendly sugarcane squeeze tubes are BPA free, 100% recyclable, ISO certified and FDA approved.

Sugarcane is sustainable, renewable and consumes greenhouse gases in contrast to conventional petroleum-based packaging.

The firm is providing its three varieties of toothpaste in 4 oz. sugarcane squeeze tubes.

In addition, the company is launching new biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes embossed with the brand’s logo in an eco-conscious case.

Green Goo CEO and co-founder Jodi Scott said: “We are always trying to find ways to innovate and improve.

“Making the switch to sugarcane packaging for our new toothpastes feels like a necessary progression for us and a natural extension of who we are as a brand. These amazing packages help us to reduce landfill, cut back greenhouse gas emissions, and lessen our overall carbon footprint.”

