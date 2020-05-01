The council works to guide the global economy toward more sustainable and responsible consumer products and packaging through increased use of plant-based materials

The members of the council include large and small businesses, which are committed to advance the bioeconomy. (Credit: VIVIANE MONCONDUIT from Pixabay.)

Green Dot Bioplastic, a US-based bioscience social enterprise, has joined the Plant Based Products Council (PBPC) to advance the bioeconomy.

PBPC is a new council launched by a group of progressive businesses and environmental leaders in January last year.

Green Dot CEO Mark Remmert said: “We cannot afford to continue our reliance on unsustainable traditional plastics. It is crucial to the future of our planet that we make the switch to plant-based, biodegradable plastics.

“Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable options, we have the materials and the technology, and more and more companies are committing to increased sustainability goals.

“We are delighted to join the Plant Based Products Council in their mission to deliver a sustainable future based on renewable goods.”

PBPC members include feedstock suppliers, polymer manufacturers and product manufacturers

PBPC seeks to improve the awareness in public regarding huge economic, environmental, and social benefits of plant-based products.

The council also encourages collaboration between business, government, and non-profits to incorporate principles of a circular bioeconomy into consumer products and industrials.

Green Dot sales and marketing director Sarah Harbaugh said that her expertise to the newly formed PBPC Communications Committee, helping raise awareness of the environmental and economic benefits of moving to bioplastic products and packaging.

The members of the council include large and small businesses, across the US, who are committed to advance the bioeconomy.

The members are from all links in the plant-based product supply chain that include feedstock suppliers, polymer manufacturers and product manufacturers along with the organizations committed to addressing packaging sustainability.

The PBPC also features an Advisory Board consisting of leading environmental organisations, academics and NGOs.