The new paper mill is said to have a positive impact on Northeast Wisconsin’s economy and the environment

Green Bay Packaging has commenced production at new recycled paper mill in Wisconsin. (Credit: Green Bay Packaging Inc.)

US-based Green Bay Packaging announced that it has commenced production at its new recycled paper mill in Wisconsin, US.

The paper mill, which is located in Green Bay, has manufactured the first reel of paper and is the company’s first step to achieving full production capacity.

The new recycled paper mill, developed with an investment of over $500m, is said to have a positive impact on Northeast Wisconsin’s economy and the environment.

The construction and startup of the new Green Bay mill will help protect over 1,100 Green Bay Packaging jobs across Brown County, in addition to more than 1,500 jobs in the state of Wisconsin.

According to the company, the investment allowed the firm to continue to increase its Wisconsin workforce and enhance production capacity and product quality.

Green Bay Packaging has worked with local companies to design and construct the facility, thereby helping to improve the economy in the region.

Neenah-based Miron Construction served as the general contractor for the construction of the new mill. Voith Paper was selected as the full-line equipment supplier for the project.

The scope of the deal with Voith included advanced papermaking and fibre recycling technology.

Green Bay Packaging chairman and CEO Will Kress said: “These are exciting times at Green Bay Packaging as we ramp up production on our new paper machine.

“This is the single biggest project in our company’s history, and it certainly would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our internal people and our many partners and suppliers working together to turn this dream into reality.

“Not to be overlooked are the many great customers we have, without whom this project would not have been necessary or feasible.”

Established in 1993, Green Bay Packaging is a vertically integrated manufacturing company with corrugated shipping container plants, a folding carton facility, recycled and virgin containerboard mills.

The company also manages pressure-sensitive label roll-stock plants, timberlands, a paper slitting operation, speciality converting operations, and a sawmill facility.