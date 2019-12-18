The new bottle design features an all-black background and was selected for its ergonomic and mixologist friendly shape

Image: Graybeard Distillery launches new limited-edition bottle design for Bedlam Vodka. Photo: courtesy of Bedlam Vodka.

In a move to kick start the new year, Bedlam Vodka, an award-winning craft vodka distilled and bottled by Graybeard Distillery, has announced the launch of a new, limited-edition look for the bottle.

The new bottle design features an eye-catching, all-black background and was selected for its ergonomic and mixologist friendly shape. The refreshed design can be seen on bar and store shelves beginning December 2019 and will be available for a limited time.

“Our visual brand is such a key component of who we are at Bedlam Vodka,” said Brandon Evans, CEO of Bedlam Vodka. “This new design is representative of who we are and encapsulates the character of Bedlam, which is unapologetically genuine, bold and incredibly smooth.”

Using a process perfected by the founders’ Irish ancestors over the past seven centuries, Bedlam Vodka is a superior spirit, distilled from rice, that promises a smooth drinking experience. The Bedlam brand name is taken from a rugged coastal town in north western Ireland, where its inhabitants rebelled during British oppression and earned its moniker “Bedlam.” The Bedlam brand has taken on these ancestral roots of living rebelliously and crafted them into a powerful call to go against the grain, broaden one’s horizons, and take part in the world around you.

Source: Company Press Release