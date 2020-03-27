GRAV has collaborated with Eel River Organics to introduce cannabis flower in reusable and recyclable packaging

GRAV has entered into cannabis industry with sustainable packaging (Credit: Michael Moriarty from Pixabay)

GRAV, a provider of handcrafted glass smoking accessories, has entered into the cannabis industry with the reusable and recyclable packaging.

The company has collaborated with Eel River Organics to introduce cannabis flower in 100% reusable and recyclable packaging.

GRAV Glass Joints serve as a sustainable packaging for Eel River Organics cannabis flower

GRAV Glass Joints serve as new sustainable packaging and natural way for Eel River Organics cannabis flower to be provided for the consumers.

GRAV founder and CEO David Daily said: “We looked for the finest, most potent, and most environmentally responsible flower for our California launch.

“We think cannabis enthusiasts will appreciate engaging more of their senses — they can see the beautiful flower through the glass casing, as well as smell, taste, and touch.”

Each 7-Pack of GRAV Glass Joints is said to be filled with a total of ⅛ ounce Eel River Organics cannabis flower.

The line is available in four options such as Electric (sativa), Cosmic (hybrid), Dreamy (indica), and Levitate (2:1 CBD).

In addition, GRAV is providing an optional 7-Pack Filling System for easy refills and an extra Glass Joint Mouthpiece.

The company is planning to launch GRAV Glass Joints filled with terpene-rich, premium CBD hemp flower across the US.

According to GRAV, Eel River Organics cannabis is grown via dry farming, a process that helps to yield premium flowers in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Eel River Organics CEO Jeff Guillot said: “We love that consumers can reuse these joints or toss them in their recycling bin after use. We also know our customers will appreciate an on-the-go, long-use option.”

