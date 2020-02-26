Besides 5,000m² building extensions, the Sneek facility has recently seen installation of a new printing press

Graphic Packaging expanded its Sneek facility as part of €20m expansion programme. (Credit: Graphic Packaging International)

US-based consumer packaging company Graphic Packaging International (GPI) has expanded its Sneek manufacturing facility in the Netherlands.

The expansion of the facility forms part of a €20m, two-year investment programme to cater to the growing demand for sustainable packaging.

The expansion programme features 5,000m² building extensions, besides a recent installation of a new printing press.

GPI stated that the expansion of the building has created over 50 jobs, while the installation of a new printing press has doubled the capacity of the Sneek facility.

Graphic Packaging Europe project manager Stefan Nieuwland said: “Moving from rotogravure presses to the new flexographic press was a natural step for us at the Sneek facility, as it enables us to keep pace with evolving market and consumer needs.

“The new 11-colour press replaces two machines at Sneek, and the result has been a significant increase of both the printing speeds and the annual capacity of the plant.”

GPI plans to add a new folder-gluing line at the Sneek facility

The installation of the new press is expected to boost the environmental profile of the facility, claimed the firm.

Additionally, the usage of water-based inks at the facility aligns with consumer demand for ink technology.

As part of the investment programme, the firm is also planning to add a new folder-gluing line at the Sneek facility, which manufactures folding carton packaging for the beverage market in Europe.

The Sneek facility produces the new KeelClip solution, which is used in food and beverage multipacks and supports the firm’s UK and US customers.

Nieuwland added: “The site expansion and press installation were phase one. The next phase will include the installation of two new die-cutting machines later this year, alongside new solar panels to generate renewable energy resources for the site.”

Earlier this year, GPI agreed to acquire Omaha packaging plant from Quad/Graphics for around $40m.