Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) announced today that Mary K. Rhinehart has joined its board of directors, effective February 16. In her more than four-decade career with Johns Manville (JM), a leading manufacturer of premium-quality building and specialty products, Ms. Rhinehart held various executive roles and continues to serve as Chairman of the company. She served as President and CEO from 2012 to 2020, after serving as CFO for eight years. She has been Chairman since 2014.

Ms. Rhinehart also held leadership roles at JM in global treasury, global supply chain, human resources and strategic business development, as well as managing several of the company’s businesses.

Graphic Packaging’s Chairman, Phil Martens, commented, “Mary is an accomplished executive who guided a complex global company to leadership positions in all of the key markets that it serves. We are pleased to welcome Mary to our board, and we believe her expertise will add value to Graphic Packaging.”

Michael Doss, President and CEO of Graphic Packaging, added, “The depth of knowledge that Mary brings to the board will provide critical guidance as we work toward achieving our Vision 2025 and embodying an inclusive growth culture here at Graphic Packaging.”

Ms. Rhinehart currently serves as a non-executive director for CRH, a global leader in building materials. In addition, she is a member of the Executive Committee for the Policy Advisory Board of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies; University of Denver Board of Trustees; International Women’s Forum; and The Colorado Forum.

