In addition to the CMYK inks, two more colours – orange and a unique blue – can be factory ordered or field retrofitted to the Truepress Jet L350UV SAI machine

Screen’s new SAI technology builds on success of Truepress Jet L350 UV series. (Credit: Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions)

Italy’s Grafiche Pradella has become the world’s first digital label printer to use Screen’s new SAI technology to produce labels with enhanced colour accuracy and vibrancy. The recently launched Truepress Jet L350UV SAI printer significantly expands the capabilities of digital printing for label and narrow web packaging applications. It provides a far wider range of colour expression than was previously possible, increasing Pantone coverage and reducing colour differences with specific spot colours.

“Grafiche Pradella has once again shown itself to be innovative and able to renew itself with an eye to the future,” says Nicole Ghilotti, Marketing & Communication Manager at Grafiche Pradella. “The Truepress Jet L350UV SAI printer stands out in speed, precision and the very high label print quality. It also meets our customers’ demands for short runs and tight deadlines.”

Exceptional colour reproduction

In addition to the CMYK inks, two more colours – orange and a unique blue – can be factory ordered or field retrofitted to the Truepress Jet L350UV SAI machine. The Japanese word ‘SAI’ stands for colourful. The SAI technology builds on the technology of Screen’s successful Truepress Jet L350UV and L350UV+ digital label printer series.

Its ability to print on any paper, without the need to use primer, and the anchoring of the ink to any substrate are important characteristics that convinced Grafiche Pradella to purchase the Truepress Jet L350UV SAI, according to Nicole Ghilotti.

Grafiche Pradella’s customer base includes both domestic and large international companies. The company uses the Truepress Jet L350UV SAI machine predominantly to produce industrial, cosmetic and food labels. “Our customers are happy with the quality as well as quick delivery times. The machine is very intuitive and easy to operate,” says Nicole.

REM Labels and Packaging Solutions, Screen’s representative in Italy, supported Grafiche Pradella with selecting and installing the Screen SAI machine, the first installation of a SAI printer in the world.

The Screen SAI series is scalable. Its 5 colour SAI-S device is available for companies that do not immediately need the full functionality of the SAI technology, with options to upgrade as a company’s needs grow. Additional heads can be added when required.

Source: Company Press Release