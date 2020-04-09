The polypropylene recycling company has established a series of strategic partnerships with major multinational corporations in the last two years

Graf Industrial has commenced business combination talks with polypropylene recycling company. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Special purpose acquisition company Graf Industrial has entered into business combination negotiations with a polypropylene (PP) recycling company (Target).

The company has requested its stockholders to approve an extension of time to complete an initial business combination through 31 July.

The Target’s patented recycling process, which was developed and licenced by a major multinational, separate colour, odour and any other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to convert it into a virgin-like resin.

Its licenced process enables to close the loop for reusing recycled plastics and make recycled plastics more accessible at scale to companies planning to use as a sustainable and recycled resin.

The polypropylene recycling company has established a series of strategic partnerships with major multinational corporations in the last two years. It currently has commitments for more than four times the output of its first production facility.

Its advanced process holds the capacity to address the ongoing problem of recycling more than 150 billion pounds of PP manufactured each year.

Graf plans to purchase the 100% stake in the Target under the proposed transaction, and the Graf will issue its new common stock to existing Target shareholders, who will roll 100% of their equity interests.

Upon the completion of the deal, Target’s current CEO will lead the combined company in the role of CEO.

Target will use the net cash proceeds from the deal to advance its long-term growth, which is comprised of global expansion to meet the growing demand across the world.

Graf Industrial is a blank check company established to facilitate a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

