KeelClip packaging offers sustainability advantages and merchandising benefits compared to other packaging options

Image: Graphic Packaging’s KeelClip packaging. Photo: courtesy of Graphic Packaging International, LLC.

US-based Graphic Packaging International (GPI) has developed a new paperboard packaging solution, dubbed KeelClip, for food and beverage cans.

The paperboard packaging has been designed to work on a range of can styles and sizes, and in multiple product configurations.

The KeelClip, which offers sustainability advantages and merchandising benefits compared to other packaging options, completely covers can tops and features finger holes to allow for easy carrying.

KeelClip works on a range of can styles

GPI executive vice-president and Americas president Joe Yost said: “KeelClip is preferred to other can packaging options due to sustainability, brand positioning and high-speed application advantages. That’s a game-changer.”

The cans, during application with the KeelClip 1600 machinery system, can be precisely oriented for maximum shelf appeal, the firm said

GPI noted that the centre keel of the can allows the product to be secured for dependable delivery and a consistent display.

GPI Europe beverage division new product development and marketing director Steve Gould said: “Reliable, comfortable finger holes on top of the pack allow for easy carrying, and the can tops are completely covered keeping them cleaner than before.

“We also made sure that while the cans are secure in the package for transport, they can be easily removed for the consumer to enjoy without frustration. Finally, when the last can is removed, KeelClip can be tossed right in the recycling bin.”

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, part of AB InBev, plans to use the KeelClip packaging to launch its brands in the UK market, such as Bud Light, beginning in March of 2020.

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, part of AB InBev innovation head Elise Dickinson said: “The KeelClip technology will allow us to produce up to 2,000 cans per minute in sustainable, recyclable paperboard.

“We will be reconfiguring our entire canning production lines in the UK to introduce this machinery and expand overall paperboard packaging capacity so that we can ensure all plastic rings are eliminated.”

In 2018, GPI has installed Bobst Masterfold 110 machinery, including Easyfeeder / Batch Inverter 4, and Cartonpack 4 at its Leeds facility in the UK to expand manufacturing capacity and meet increased requirements.