MOM Group’s GoGo squeeZ brand has announced plans to introduce 100% recyclable packaging into the market by 2022.

GoGo squeeZ, a brand available in portable fruit pouches for kids, has decided to use the recyclable packaging to address the problems associated with the pouch packaging and provide sustainable options to customers.

The recyclable packaging does not feature any aluminium layer

GoGo squeeZ’s final recyclable packaging without aluminium layer in the pouch is a result of three years of research and development.

The helicopter cap of the GoGo squeeze includes 40% less plastic, while the squeezable packaging is produced by using a single type of BPA free plastic – polyethylene.

Most of the GoGo squeeZ varieties feature outer packaging made from 100% recycled paper, which was sourced responsibly and sustainably.

GoGo squeeZ aims to improve packaging recyclability by implementing educational labelling on its packaging and providing information on its website and social media, helping to achieve higher recycling rates.

The sustainability platform of the company includes four major components, including sustainable farming, caring nutrition, environmental footprint and people wellbeing.

GoGo squeeze is also a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a membership-based collaborative that involves member companies in research, educational resources, and like-minded members to make better improvements for sustainable packaging.

MOM Group CEO Michel Larroche said: “Developing packaging that reduces our environmental footprint is a critical step in the evolution of our brand and its values.

“We understand that every item we sell impacts the environment. Businesses can and should play a critical role in the effort to mitigate climate change and reduce the plastic waste problem.”

“We are on a journey to address and improve our impact on the world around us and our community through continued investments in recyclability and operational improvements.”

Established in 2006, MOM Group markets fruit and dairy pouches with Pom Potes brand in France and GoGo squeeZ in the US.

